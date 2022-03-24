Low-Mile 2005 Ducati 999 Hosts Testastretta Muscle and Top-Grade Continental Footwear

This Duc’s styling did raise some eyebrows back in the day, but you can’t argue with the fact that it’s one hell of a machine on a technical level.
The 2005 MY Ducati 999 is powered by a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin mill, sporting dual belt-driven camshafts, eight desmodromic valves, and a Marelli fuel injection setup with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. When the crank spins at about 9,750 rpm, the 998cc titan can deliver 140 untamed horses to a six-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel through a drive chain.
In the zone of 8,000 revs per minute, a maximum torque output of no less than 80 pound-feet (109 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. As soon as it makes contact with the ground, this force is able to catapult Bologna’s missile from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 ticks of the stopwatch. Before topping out at 172 mph (277 kph), the 999 will devour the quarter-mile in as little as eleven seconds flat.
Its construction features a tubular steel trellis skeleton, which is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a fully-adjustable Showa monoshock with progressive linkage. The Duc’s front wheel comes equipped with dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear hoop flaunts a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Weighing in at 439 pounds (199 kg) on an empty stomach, Ducati’s predator can store up to 4.1 gallons (15.5 liters) of juice inside its fuel chamber. Now that we’ve covered the essentials, we’ll have you know the creature shown above these paragraphs is going on the block with a little over 9k miles (14,500 km) on the clock!
Recently, this pristine 999 was fitted with an array of modern components in preparation for the sale, including a fresh battery, youthful timing belts, and grippy ContiMotion Z rubber from Continental. The Italian pearl is waiting to meet its new owner on Bring a Trailer, where you may register your bids at no reserve until Friday, March 25. For now, one would only need about 5,500 bones to take the lead.
