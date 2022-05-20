California Mercedes With License Plate Flipper and Burglary Gadgets Nabbed by Authorities

James Bond films have inspired our imaginations for more than three decades. As out-of-this-world as his gadgets were, some came to fruition, including one of the most popular gadgets we know today – the smartphone. On Tuesday, Irvine Police department officers arrested two suspects in connection with car burglaries found riding in a Mercedes-Benz straight out of 007 Q’s Laboratory.
Both residents of Garden Grove in Orange County, Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, were arrested after someone spotted them in a parking garage.
According to the Irvine Police department, the tipster told the authorities that they recognized the suspects who were possibly involved in a string of vehicle burglaries and their white 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300, Nypost, reported.
Forget the submarine cars, mini-cameras, and talking cars. The two suspects had an ingenious gadget that could flip the rear license plate with a press of a button, throwing off any suspicious eyes on their trail.
“The suspect vehicle had something out of a @007 movie,” the Irvine Police department Facebook post read.
If that’s not enough, the officers found a bounty of other burglary tools, possibly stolen items, and evidence the two are involved in identity theft. The Southern California authorities also retrieved a previously reported stolen vehicle.
Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, burglary, identity theft, possession of the stolen property, and burglary tools.
The suspect’s tricked-out the Mercedes-Benz C300 with white rims was identified in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries in the area.
Kambour is on a $95,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Huynh is in custody on a $50,000 bail. His court date is not yet confirmed.
According to recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the average car theft in the U.S. is 288 vehicles per 100,000 residents. The data also shows that Western regions are most vulnerable to the crime, with 10 U.S. cities with the highest vehicle theft rate from West-California.
