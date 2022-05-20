California Mercedes With License Plate Flipper and Burglary Gadgets Nabbed by Authorities

More on this:

1 Stolen 2020 Corvette Was Tracked Down by the Police with Help from OnStar

2 New Zealand Cops Deliver the Most Thrilling Pursuit Ever. Of a Golf Cart

3 Burglar Crashes Car Into Adult Novelty Shop, Steals Lingerie And Toys

4 Three Tampa Teens Try to Steal Police Car with Cops Inside

5 Millionaire Carjacking Boss Goes to Jail