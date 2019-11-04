Buy This Roger Dubuis Watch, Get to Test Drive the Entire Lamborghini Fleet

As far as watches go, there is nothing more exclusive and luxurious than a one-of-a-kind piece. If it comes with a driving experience that you could only dream of before, all the better.
Enter the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Pirelli Ice Zero 2 timepiece, which is currently available for pre-order on Mr Porter. If you happen to have about $350,000 lying around and you just don’t know what to do with it, here’s a thought: buy this watch and, with it, you get the opportunity to test drive the entire Lamborghini fleet.
How’s that for a bargain? Mr Porter is selling this unique watch along with the unparalleled driving experience: a test drive at the Lamborghini Winter Accademia, where you can hop in any vehicle you want – or in all of them, including the Urus – and try your hand at ice-driving. Not only that, but you will be offered the VIP treatment from the moment the watch is handed over to you.
Since this is no regular timepiece, once payment goes through, you will be receiving a visit from Roger Dubuis CEO Nicola Andreatta, who will hand over the watch to you. Then, you will be flown to the Italian Alps, where you will receive accommodation, as you prepare for the driving experience.
This is the second partnership from the watchmaker and Mr Porter, and it promises to be a memorable one.
“At Mr Porter, we pride ourselves on providing our customers exclusive product they can’t find anywhere else,” Mr Porter buying director Fiona Firth says.
“Through our ongoing partnership with Roger Dubuis, we are able to offer our clients both an exceptional timepiece and a unique experience they otherwise would not have access to.”
Driving experience aside, here’s what the $350K actually buys you: a black titanium DLC skeletonized dial with a RD105SQ movement underneath, featuring the double flying tourbillon and bearing the Geneva seal. The timepiece has a 52-hour power reserve, and comes with a 2-year warranty for all working parts.
The watch is part of the Excalibur collection, and is sleek but, at 47 mm, oversized at the same time. The rubber strap features a design inspired by Pirelli’s Ice Zero 2 grip pattern, featuring the same pins used by the tire manufacturer to ensure grip on icy surfaces.
Getting a “free” driving lesson on icy roads as part of the deal suddenly makes more sense now, right?
