There have been plenty of modified versions too, most of them from the South, sporting typical super-sized Chrome wheels and ugly grille designs. But the digital world allows you so much more freedom and creativity.Basil Designs is a California 3D modeling artist who's made a name for himself rendering crazy widebody SUVs, the kind that makes you want to buy chunky new wheels and tires. And just like the Lamborghini Urus we showed you yesterday, this Tahoe gets a seriously exotic treatment.All the bodywork has been converted to burgundy-red carbon fiber, something you'd probably not want to do with a real Tahoe. Naked carbon is more commonly seen on exotic supercars like the Pagani Huayra, not these old-fashioned trucks.Even so, the Chevy also gets treated to a digital body kit of the outrageous variety. It looks at least four inches wide on either side and the shape is refreshingly simple, boxy even. Black carbon is also seen on this project, more specifically inside the headlights, grille, the gills sitting on top of the fenders and the massive chin aero elements.Only once you get around the back end do you begin to realize just how extreme Basil's vision is. There's no trunk, exposing a mid-mounted Ferrari V12 engine to the elements. It seems to have gold-plated pipes for the twin turbochargers and suspension that's just as exposed as on an F1 car. The mid-mounted aspect of the project is weird, but it's not like SUVs or trucks don't occasionally get treated to exotic engine tech. Remember the Ram SRT-10 with the Viper engine?