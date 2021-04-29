British Startup Viritech Is Developing an 1,100-HP Hydrogen-Powered Hypercar

While battery-powered electric vehicles have become the norm, many automotive giants, including Toyota, Hyundai, or Honda, are also heavily involved in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology.
These companies are joined in this quest by small startups with big plans. The most ambitious of the bunch seems to be UK-based Viritech which plans to build the world’s first production hydrogen-powered hypercar.
It’s called Apricale, which comes from the Latin word Apricus, meaning “touched by the sun.” While it would’ve been more appropriate for a solar-powered vehicle, the name was chosen because the star at the center of our solar system is comprised of about 73% hydrogen.
Fuel cells are connected to large, high-pressure tanks used to store hydrogen, but they are too heavy and volatile for these types of vehicles. Viritech states its solution is a revolutionary, lightweight graphene-composite pressure vessel, capable of being used as a structural component of the Apricale’s monocoque chassis. The patent-pending design will be made available for other purposes like storing oxygen and nitrogen for various applications.
While the company revealed that the powertrain would be capable of producing 1,100 hp, no other details have been made public at this time.
Judging by the multiple vents on the back, the fuel cell stacks will be mounted in a central position for optimal weight distribution.
The interior is set to accommodate two occupants in slimed-out bucket seats. A digital gauge cluster will probably be integrated into the motorsport-inspired steering wheel, while the center console will feature the main infotainment screen.
Among the team of engineers who are part of this project is co-founder Matt Faulks, an ex-Formula One engineer, so the Apricale benefits from motorsport expertise.
Viritech announced that it plans to build and test the hypercar next year, while production of the 25 units and early deliveries are expected to commence by the end of 2023. Those interested should expect a price tag of around $2.1 million (£1.5 million), excluding taxes.
The startup also intends to build a hydrogen-powered truck named Jovian and an SUV called Tellaro, but its main focus will be developing and improving fuel cell technologies for third-party use.
