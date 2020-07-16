Breathtaking Cupra Leon Competicion Ready for Its First Track Adventure

Officially spun off by SEAT into a carmaker in its own rights not long ago, Cupra is still up to its old tricks. That means the company is not content only to pursue its own path in the industry, but keeps tweaking SEAT-made cars for high-performance and racing purposes, as it has been doing for a number of years now.
Back in February, when the world was still mostly oblivious to the unseen dangers ahead, Cupra presented its latest racing-oriented builds, the Competicion and e-Racer. Based on SEAT’s newest interpretation of the Leon, both are meant for great things in their respective fields.
The Competicion for instance, a beefed-up version of the road-going Leon, will make its track debut this weekend on the Mugello track in Italy, as the TCR series finally kicks off after being delayed by the health crisis.
Still, the race will be held behind closed doors, which means that with the exception of those directly involved, no mortal eyes will rest on the racing Leon and be bewildered by its exploits. Luckily, there are more photos of it – two of them were completed for the race – in the gallery above, for us to enjoy.
“We are very pleased to get back to the tracks and to do so with the debut of the CUPRA Leon Competición,” said in a statement Cupra Racing director Jaime Puig.
“We have the newest model on the grid, and I believe we’ve developed a car capable of repeating the victories of its predecessor. Now that the competition is back on, it’s time to support all our client teams through our engineers.”
The Leon Competicion packs the same 2.0-liter gasoline engine as on the road-legal machine, but tuned into developing 340 ps and 410 Nm of torque. Linked to a six-speed sequential racing transmission, it can accelerate to 100 kph (100 mph) in 4.5 seconds, topping at 260 kph (162mph).
The Competicion for instance, a beefed-up version of the road-going Leon, will make its track debut this weekend on the Mugello track in Italy, as the TCR series finally kicks off after being delayed by the health crisis.
Still, the race will be held behind closed doors, which means that with the exception of those directly involved, no mortal eyes will rest on the racing Leon and be bewildered by its exploits. Luckily, there are more photos of it – two of them were completed for the race – in the gallery above, for us to enjoy.
“We are very pleased to get back to the tracks and to do so with the debut of the CUPRA Leon Competición,” said in a statement Cupra Racing director Jaime Puig.
“We have the newest model on the grid, and I believe we’ve developed a car capable of repeating the victories of its predecessor. Now that the competition is back on, it’s time to support all our client teams through our engineers.”
The Leon Competicion packs the same 2.0-liter gasoline engine as on the road-legal machine, but tuned into developing 340 ps and 410 Nm of torque. Linked to a six-speed sequential racing transmission, it can accelerate to 100 kph (100 mph) in 4.5 seconds, topping at 260 kph (162mph).