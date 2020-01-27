2020 SEAT Leon Leaked Ahead of Debut, Looks Similar to the Golf

5 SEAT Leon FR Becomes More Powerful With New 2.0 TSI Making 190 HP

Since most engines will have 150 hp or less, SEAT will have no need for an independent rear suspension, which gave Leons of old their legendary handling. But at least the interior will feel a little special - dual monitors, a new type of DSG shifter and gesture/voice controls like in premium vehicles. The Leon is very closely related to the Volkswagen Golf 8 , but it doesn't seem to have a clear way of differentiating itself cosmetically from its cousins. In fact, it kind of looks like the 2020 Skoda Octavia too in the way the grille and bumper are shaped.Perhaps the only stand-out feature of the Leon 4 are the wraparound taillights, but you can get those on Korean and French cars too. Ever since the Tarraco, the brand has shown almost no interest in sporty styling. Sure, timeless cars have better resale values. But why buy a Golf-like SEAT when you can just buy the Golf?All three of them plus the Audi A3 are still based on theplatform. By sharing costs, VW is able to turn a profit. While the architecture isn't all-new, the engines they'll put into these cars are.Both the 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder and the 1.5 TSI should be offered with mild-hybrid technology on the SEAT. Most likely, the 2-liter will be their own diesel engine, producing either 116 or 150 hp.The more powerful engines such as the 1.8 TSI are obviously going to be cut from the roster, but you should at least get 200 hp from a plug-in 1.4-liter or 245 hp in the Cupra Leon, also a plug-in. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. We're talking about one of the old kinds of the hot hatch segment, which for a couple of years was available with over 300 horsepower.Since most engines will have 150 hp or less, SEAT will have no need for an independent rear suspension, which gave Leons of old their legendary handling. But at least the interior will feel a little special - dual monitors, a new type of DSG shifter and gesture/voice controls like in premium vehicles.