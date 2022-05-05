Brabus Crawler Debuts as World’s Ultimate Dune Racer, Packs a Sick 888 HP and Costs $800k

Meet the world’s most kick-ass dune racer in the brand new Brabus 900 Crawler. This is an in-house developed high-performance off-road vehicle and Brabus will only make 15 of them, to be delivered to customers over the next three years. Unfortunately, this 888-horsepower beast is not street legal.
This thing is absolutely sick, but in a good way, obviously. At its heart lies a twin turbocharged V8 engine, producing 888 hp (900 ps) and a peak torque figure of 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm). Add a permanent all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and this 4,553 lbs (2,065 kg) monster will accelerate you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds.
Because of its heavy-duty off-road tires, the Crawler’s top speed has been electronically limited to 100 mph (160 kph), which is probably fine for most buyers. Speaking of which, if you want to count yourself among those lucky 15 individuals that will get to own a Crawler, you’ll need to spend approximately 749,000 euros ($793,000).
In terms of off-road capability, the Crawler boasts a tubular frame chassis made from high-strength steel and painted in a distinctive Brabus Red. Meanwhile, the portal axles at the front and rear give this high-riding supercar a ground clearance of 20.9 inches (53 cm), which means you can pretty much conquer any terrain behind the wheel of this thing.
As for the interior, it comes with red anodized accents, Brabus logos, more carbon fiber, a roll cage, an on-board intercom system and four Bright Red Silvertex fabric racing seats – Silvertex was adopted from the Brabus Marine sport boats and is said to be impervious to both water and sand, while also offering remarkable resistance to being bleached by the sun.
The first five Crawler units will be delivered this year, with another five to follow in 2023 and five more in 2024.
