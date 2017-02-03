autoevolution

Boston Dynamics Strikes Again With Creepy Self-Balancing Two-Wheeler Robot

 
3 Feb 2017, 15:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
If you thought the recently-unveiled Honda self-balancing motorcycle concept at CES is creepy, wait until you see the next nightmare inducing robot that uses two wheels to move around.
As with most of the other creepy self-balancing robots we’ve seen so far, this new oddity comes straight from Boston Dynamics. It looks just like their earlier bipedal projects, but this one comes with a twist (pun intended).

Instead of having some sort of mechanical stuff that resembles feet, the new prototype robot uses wheels and electric motors. But that’s not all, as the beast’s knees are backward and the upper limbs resemble those of a horse.

The hellspawn obviously has nothing to resemble a head and is moving around in a very weird way by rolling on the wheels and using its backward knees to keep its balance.

To make things even worse, the company has dubbed its new creation the “Handle”. Why? Well, it’s not because it acts as a knob, but because it was created to handle heavy stuff while occupying a small footprint.

According to company founder Marc Raibert, the Handle is actually “an experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around.”

According to me, this is a waste of time and money, and it should be called “Satan’s Butler”, but who am I to pick on this science novelty?

Looking at the video below, it looks like this beast hasn’t been officially revealed yet to the public, and the footage appears to have been taken from an investor presentation.

Why would someone invest in such oddities? Some believe these robots will be used in the military, but if you ask me, the biped position is the worst and most limited form of transportation a creature could use.

Skip to 3:45 to see "Wheelie the Spook" in action.

self-balancing two-wheeler bike industry robot
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78