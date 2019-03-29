autoevolution

Boston Dynamics Handle Robot Shows How Fun Stacking Boxes Can Be

29 Mar 2019, 13:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Warehouse worker is not exactly the first thing that comes to the human mind when thinking about a future career. Low pay aside, it’s dull, physically straining work, with few rewarding moments. But robots seem to love it, and they can even make a spectacle out of stacking boxes.
5 photos
Boston Dynamics handleBoston Dynamics handleBoston Dynamics handleBoston Dynamics handle
Boston Dynamics, one of the premier organizations when it comes to coming up with weirdly-shaped robots of questionable use, showed the world this week just how soothing can be to watch an animal-like robot by the name of Handle work in a warehouse.

Handle was designed by Boston Dynamics as a “mobile manipulation robot designed for logistics.” It is two meters high, it can lift packages weighing 45 kg (99 lbs.) and features 10 actuated joints that allow it to move not unlike Jurassic World’s Blue.

The video published on Thursday by Boston Dynamics shows an evolution of the original Handle that can autonomously perform SKU pallet building and depalletizing.

Using an onboard vision system, the robot tracks the pallets from which it is supposed to pick up the boxes and, using what appears to be a suction nozzle, picks them up (each weighing 5 kg, or 11 lbs) and either stacks them nicely one on top of another or places them on a conveyor.

“Handle is a robot that combines the rough-terrain capability of legs with the efficiency of wheel,” says Boston Dynamics about this robot.

“Wheels are fast and efficient on flat surfaces while legs can go almost anywhere: by combining wheels and legs, Handle has the best of both worlds.“

Handle is perhaps the less scary robot Boston Dynamics is working on. The famous SpotMini – which will probably start selling as soon as this year - has a surreal ability to accept abuse, while the Atlas is already at a point when it can perform parkour.

boston dynamics handle boston dynamics robot handle warehouse
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan CompactCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverAll car models  
 
 