autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Seen Doing Parkour Freakishly Well

12 Oct 2018, 7:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Up until recently, Boston Dynamics’ work with robots was simply scary, because their creations could only chase you down the street or something.
4 photos
Boston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics AtlasBoston Dynamics Atlas
Scary became terrifying when robots were taught to open doors and follow their pray up and down the stairs. And now, in a horrifying twist, not even rooftops can save us, as Boston’s robots are learning parkour.

On Thursday, Boston Dynamics published a clip showing its most prominent of machines, the Atlas, doing a little bit of parkour.

Granted, the clip is very short and there’s not much to look at. But it does feature a robot jumping over a log, with uncanny human-like moves, and then climbing on a series of 40 cm high offset steps (16 inches) with unsettling extreme sports abilities.

And it does all this without breaking its pace, or any sweat, for that matter.

“Atlas does parkour” says Boston Dynamics. ”The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace. “

And don’t imagine the robot will be some sort of candid butler of the future. Boston Dynamics is working on it with funding and guidance from DARPA, so some type of military use for it is not so far fetched, despite DARPA officially calling it a disaster response robot.

The bipedal machine is 1.5 meters high (5 feet) and weighs 75 kg. It’s powered by a battery, it’s members move by means of hydraulics, and its understanding of the environment is made possible by using LIDAR, stereo vision cameras, range sensing and other sensors.

But the Atlas is not the only robot Boston Dynamics is working on. They also build the SpotMini, which they recently taught to open doors and run up and down the stairs, or the BigDog, which was the first ever legged robot to be tested in the real world.

boston dynamics atlas spotmini parkour
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 