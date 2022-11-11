Boeing Backs Large-Scale SAF Production Project in Ireland

Regular passenger flights carried out by hydrogen-electric airliners are still far in the future, but the industry agrees that there’s one solution that can be implemented fast and effectively for green aviation. That’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), an alternative that can be used as a drop-in fuel, with no modifications to existing aircraft and technology. But the main question is – do we have enough of it?
IATA, the trade association of the world's airlines, is one of the main supporters of SAF as the best solution for reaching the 2050 net-zero target. This alternative fuel has been proven to reduce emissions by up to 80% across its entire lifecycle, and could account for 65% of the total reduction in emissions that’s required for the 2050 target.
On the other hand, SAF still isn’t largely available. “We will need a massive increase in the amount of SAF if we are to reach our industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Sheila Remes, Boeing Vice President, Environmental Engagement and Business Development.
Boeing is backing one of the most complex projects for SAF production in Europe. Together with Avolon, Orix Aviation, SFS Ireland, and SkyNRG, Boeing plans to conduct a feasibility study for SAF production in Ireland. The goal is to eventually establish a commercial-scale production facility in this location.
The feasibility study will be led by SFS Ireland and SkyNRG, and is set to be completed next year.
Ireland claims to be not just a leader in airline operations and aviation finances, but is also rich in renewable energy sources, with a planned growth in this sector over the coming decades.
Avolon supports green aviation in other ways as well. As an aviation lessor, Avolon is responsible for having sold a record number of Vertical Aerospace eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) in less than a year. With 500 of these air taxis already sold, it helped Vertical Aerospace become a leader on the UAM (urban air mobility) market.
