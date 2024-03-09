Bobbed Harley-Davidson FL Cyanos Is an Award-Winning Custom Shovelhead From Japan

Hosted annually by Mooneyes, the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show is where you’ll find many of Japan’s most prestigious builders. It’s a hotbed of two-wheeled artwork admired by custom bike aficionados across the globe, and Takuya Aikawa has long been one of the show’s regulars. He operates as Sureshot along with a small but highly proficient team of customization gurus, not far from the bustling capital city of Tokyo.

13 photos Photo: Makoto Morichika