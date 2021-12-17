AeroMobil Aims to Be the World’s First-to-Market Actual Flying Car With 2023 Deadline

5 A Complete Guide to BMW’s Latest OTA Upgrade: How to Install It and What's New

4 BMW Releases New iPhone and Android App With Maps, Climate Timer, Digital Key

3 American BMWs Getting Amazon Alexa and More in New OTA Update

2 BMW's Latest Software Upgrade Brings New and Improved Features to Millions of Cars

More on this:

BMW Rolls Out OTA Software Update for Its iDrive7-Equipped Vehicles

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images of the G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé, but the update is not limited to just this model in the BMW portfolio. For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images of the G22 BMW 4 Series Coupé, but the update is not limited to just this model in the BMW portfolio.

load press release