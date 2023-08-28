BMW Recalls 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 4 Series Over Audio Module Software Issue

A handful of BMWs have been recalled for a software-related problem affecting the receiver audio module. In certain operating conditions, the control unit software may not generate properly audible seatbelt warning indicators. That may not seem like a big issue at first glance, but as per federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 section 7.3a, we're dealing with a noncompliance.
A worker at the Graz assembly plant in Germany identified a vehicle with said condition on July 17. Mere days later, other vehicles produced by the Bavarian automaker were found to feature iffy coding that might delay audible seatbelt warning indicators. Although BMW hasn't received any reports from the US market, BMW couldn't ignore said issue due to FMVSS 208.
A grand total of 144 vehicles are called back, starting with 120 examples of the 2019 to 2022 model year 3 Series in 330i and M340i flavors. Production dates for these compact executive sedans range from January 22, 2019 to October 12, 2021. The 430i and M440i are recalled to the tune of 3 vehicles produced between February 25, 2021 and November 5, 2021. The 228i Gran Coupe is affected as well, with BMW identifying 21 vehicles that do not conform to FMVSS 208. Said vehicles were produced for the 2020 to 2022 model years between February 22, 2020 and October 13, 2021.
As expected, the remedy comes in the form of a software update for the receiver audio module. Dealers nationwide have already been instructed about this problem, although owners of affected vehicles will have to wait until October 6 to receive BMW-branded envelopes.
Not to be confused with the rear-biased 2 Series Coupe, the front-biased 2 Series Gran Coupe premiered at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show for the 2020 model year. Those meant for the US market bear VINs beginning with W, which means that BMW manufactured them in Germany. Codenamed F44, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is available stateside as the 228i and M235i. The latter comes standard with xDrive, whereas the 228i is front-wheel-drive by default. Pricing starts at $38,400, whereas the M235i is $48,300.
The lowest specification of the 3 Series in the United States is the 330i, which is available to configure at $44,500 with 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder oomph. The M340i slots between the plug-in hybrid 330e and M3. Pricing for the rear-drive variant kicks off at $57,600, whereas all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the MSRP.
Twinned with the 3 Series on the CLAR platform, the 4 Series can be had as a two-door coupe, a two-door convertible, or a five-door liftback. Powertrain and drive choices are similar to those of the 3er. The rear-drive 430i coupe is the most affordable of the bunch at $49,900 before the $995 destination fee.
