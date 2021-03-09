BMW R nineT Racer’s Front Fairing Makes Itself at Home on This Modified K100RS

Arctic Owl Concept Is a Spaceship on Water, Explorer With Superyacht Amenities

The crew hasn't fiddled with the engine, but the same can't be said about the bodywork.



Today, we’ll be reminding ourselves about the crew’s abilities by examining their achievements on a 1988 model from BMW’s K100RS lineup. The donor is put in motion by a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four leviathan that boasts eight valves and a humungous displacement of 987cc. At around 8,000 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of delivering up to 90 wild ponies, along with 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) of feral twisting force at 6,000 revs.



The engine’s oomph is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, enabling Motorrad’s behemoth to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.3 seconds. On the other hand, top speed is generously rated at no less than 137 mph (220 kph). Honestly, it’s quite safe to say this Bavarian tourer is a force to be reckoned with.



Given its competent characteristics,



At the front, you will find an R nineT Racer’s retro-style fairing wrapping around the fork legs. To complement its lines, the original fuel tank has been meticulously reshaped by had using traditional metalwork techniques. The cockpit comes equipped with a Chronoclassic gauge from Motogadget’s catalogue, as well as clip-on handlebars that wear aftermarket switches and bar-end turn signals.



On the other end, the clip-ons are joined by a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs that’ll bring about a tougher riding stance. We also spot a minute tail section and one handsome single-seater saddle sitting atop a revised subframe module.



