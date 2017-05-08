BMW R 1200 R Black Edition Is An Italian Thing Only

One of the most representative and beloved for its versatility model in the German manufacturer’s stable, the BMW R 1200 R just received a new Black Edition limited version, cranking the cool factor another notch up. Unfortunately, it is only available in Italy.





The front headlight casing also reproduces the same shade along with the logo placed on the central tank panel. Other specific elements are the front fender, fuel tank side panels, and lateral fins. The chassis is painted in black too along with the anodizes brake calipers.



Special equipment comes in the shape of the Comfort Package, which comes as standard, including a chrome exhaust, heated grips, DRC tire pressure monitoring, Dynamic ESA adaptive suspension, LED lights, luggage racks, and side cases finished in a classy gray color.



As with other machines in BMW Motorrad’s range, the list o features above can be extended using one of the many optional accessories the bike manufacturer has to offer.



The new BMW R 1200 R Black Edition is powered by the well-known Boxer DOHC engine found in the



Thanks to the airbox and tailpipe specific for this model, the engine on the R 1200 R offers lower rpm torque advantages compared to the GS and RT variants. This in turn means greater elasticity and acceleration.



