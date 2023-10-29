BMW R 100 GS Street Tracker Is Shiny and Pristine, But Ready for Some Mild Off-Roading

It’s no secret that BMW’s old-school airheads are ripe for customization, but we haven’t seen that many street trackers built around this platform. The classic R-series machines from Motorrad are normally used for scrambler or cafe racer conversions, and you may be tempted to assume they aren’t the most suitable options for building a tracker. A lesser-known shop from Germany somehow made it work, though.

11 photos Photo: Michael Larssen