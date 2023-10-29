Custom BMW R 18 Was Built by Germany’s Finest, Harley Sport Glide Fairing Suits it Nicely

Known to the broader public as MB Cycles, Martin Becker made a name for himself in the custom bike world with his spectacular Harley-Davidson builds. He certainly feels most comfortable when working on American V-twins, but this doesn’t mean that he’s not open to something different every now and again. For instance, Martin was among the first builders to try their hand at customizing the BMW R 18.
Motorrad’s cruiser brought a breath of fresh air in a segment dominated by Harleys, and it quickly rose to fame in the bike-modding community following its release. The motorcycle comes with a massive 1,802cc boxer-twin mill good for up to 91 hp and 116 pound-feet (157 Nm) of low-end torque. All this grunt moves a curb weight of 761 pounds (345 kg), while top speed is said to exceed 111 mph (179 kph).
Just like many of the other R 18 projects we’ve encountered so far, Martin’s build from 2021 doesn’t aim to radically alter the donor’s silhouette. It retains the stock fuel tank and side covers, while doing away with items like the wheels, fenders, and ugly exhaust system. With the Bavarian cruiser dismantled and laid on his workbench, Sir Becker began by focusing on its stance.
Seeking to give the bike a slammed posture, he lowered its suspension by approximately 70 millimeters (2.8 inches) on both ends. Some premium Ohlins hardware made its way onto the rear section, but the laced aftermarket footgear is the real star of the show here. These new wheels measure 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at six o’clock, with Cobra Chrome rubber from Avon hugging both rims.
On the left-hand side of the rear hoop, we notice a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket keeping things nice and tidy. A custom fender can also be seen in that area, fronted by a bobber-style seat manufactured in-house. The saddle is topped with black leather upholstery and diamond pattern stitching, but Martin’s modifications are equally intriguing at the front end.
There you’ll come across a Sport Glide’s retrofitted fairing, and it looks surprisingly well-suited for the R 18. Right behind this repurposed Harley part, our protagonist installed an aftermarket handlebar by way of adjustable ABM risers, along with top-shelf clutch and brake master cylinders from Magura. In true bobber fashion, this specimen is devoid of a front fender or any rear-view mirrors.
A bespoke dual exhaust is now tasked with ejecting the engine’s gassy combustion by-products, and it looks infinitely better than the R 18’s original pipework. Various MB Cycles badges embellish the exhaust mufflers, fuel tank, and both sides of the twin-cylinder boxer mill. Last but not least, Martin applied a glossy layer of black paint to the bike's bodywork, while items such as the valve covers, frame, and rims have all been powder-coated.
