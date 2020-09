The Challenger is allowed to be one of the oldest automotive designs currently in production because it's simple and it works. There are no fussy elements, just a simple, boxy shape that turns heads. BMW used to have the same design language built to a smaller scale.The E30 3 Series is probably the most famous box design they've ever made. However, we happen to think the E28 5 Series is also pretty straightforward. There have been rumors and even concepts that tried to capture that lost magic. Our favorite is the 2002 Hommage concept. By contrast, the current BMW M5 Competition is a melange of modern materials and lines.Put the M5 together with the Challenger and you have this bold face swap from artist superrenderscars . It looks like an E30 M3 that suddenly decided to be a muscle car. We've all got our favorites, but it's safe to say both the German 4.4-liter or the Hellcat engine would be great at powering this green brick down the road.This article would end prematurely if we didn't mention another feature exchange from the same artist. Almost two weeks ago, he proved that the affordable Chevy Camaro mixes well with the M8 Competition, BMW's performance flagship coupe. Combined, they look like a German version of General Lee.Speaking of which, another car artist by the name of TheSketchMonkey recently argued that the BMW M8 (technically the 8 Series) looks exactly like another famous muscle car. In one of his recent videos, he showed the similarities between t and the current generation Ford Mustang. Who knows, maybe collaborating with BMW could be just what's needed to save these aging ponies that might otherwise be put out to pasture.