Somebody Slapped Offroad Tires on a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and It Looks Sick

If you can hear the supecharger whine just by looking at this image, it means you're a Mopar fan. However, this is not your average Hellcat, if that adjective is ever fit for a 700-plus horsepower machine. And that's because this Challenger seems to want to take its driver anywhere.
Could the big coupe achieve the goal mentioned above? Well, thanks to its newfound offroad tires, it can certainly go further down the beaten path than the standard car.
Nevertheless, the rest of the vehicle seems to have remained unchanged, from the stock wheels to the suspension - there's no info accompanying the image, but, judging by the ground clearance, the small lift visible here seems to simply be the result of the massive rubber.
Speaking of details surrounding the photo, this came to our attention via the Americanmusclehd Instagram page, which doesn't mention a source. Even so, the vehicle seems to sport auction tags. In fact, one Instagram user turning to the comments section of the post showcasing the car, which awaits you below, has suggested this is a Manheim auction.
For the record, while some of the events held by the specialist are open to the public, most of them are aimed solely at dealers, featuring wholesale prices. And while we searched the public auction inventory available online at the time when this article was published, no contraption of the sort showed up.
Much to nobody's surprise, the offroad tires wouldn't have fit the vehicle in factory trim, so, as you can easily notice, the job required quite a bit of fender cutting. So, anybody who buys this Plum Crazy-finished Hellcat and decides to keep the tires might want to throw some overfenders in there to keep the mud below the windows.
Of course, there are plenty of questions that remained unanswered: Was this a smuggler's car? Why have the splitter guards been left on? Could you use this in the image battle against your neighbor, who plans on getting that Hellcat-animated 2021 Ram 1500 TRX?
Nevertheless, the rest of the vehicle seems to have remained unchanged, from the stock wheels to the suspension - there's no info accompanying the image, but, judging by the ground clearance, the small lift visible here seems to simply be the result of the massive rubber.
Speaking of details surrounding the photo, this came to our attention via the Americanmusclehd Instagram page, which doesn't mention a source. Even so, the vehicle seems to sport auction tags. In fact, one Instagram user turning to the comments section of the post showcasing the car, which awaits you below, has suggested this is a Manheim auction.
For the record, while some of the events held by the specialist are open to the public, most of them are aimed solely at dealers, featuring wholesale prices. And while we searched the public auction inventory available online at the time when this article was published, no contraption of the sort showed up.
Much to nobody's surprise, the offroad tires wouldn't have fit the vehicle in factory trim, so, as you can easily notice, the job required quite a bit of fender cutting. So, anybody who buys this Plum Crazy-finished Hellcat and decides to keep the tires might want to throw some overfenders in there to keep the mud below the windows.
Of course, there are plenty of questions that remained unanswered: Was this a smuggler's car? Why have the splitter guards been left on? Could you use this in the image battle against your neighbor, who plans on getting that Hellcat-animated 2021 Ram 1500 TRX?