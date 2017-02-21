BMW M140i Tramples Ford Focus RS in Autobahn Acceleration Test, Goes All the Way

The hot hatch segment is one of the most effervescent on the performance side of the industry, which means that, for instance, we don't even need to look at the most powerful members of the manic compact breed to come across dazzling performance.





While we don't need to discuss the spec of the Blue Oval hatchback, we must tell you that the Bimmer is present here in all-paw xDrive form, packing an eight-speed automatic tranny.



We're dealing with an approximate battle, since the two didn't engage in an actual race. Instead, they were hooned in similar conditions, with their speedometers being filmed.



The two all-wheel-drive hot hatches stick together for the first part of the battle, but, once the velocity goes past the 200 km/h (124 mph) point, the Bavarian model takes the lead and holds on to it. This reminds us of the time when the new B58-wielding BMW



Oh, and by the way, those of you who need a reminder on the specs of these two thrill machines will find the most important figures in the clip.



Nevertheless, we mustn't forget the financial gap between the two models. Since the 1er is missing from BMW's US line-up, we'll use the European pricing of the two: while the What about the part that's missing from this video, namely the handling?

Fortunately, both compacts come with drifting-friendly All-Wheel-Drive systems, so we could say that, in terms of the handling comparison, the two are evenly matched.



