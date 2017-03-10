BMW K 1600 B Debuts On East Coast At Daytona Bike Week

BMW Motorrad announced its most stylish and smoothest touring motorcycle, the new K 1600 B bagger, will be seen for the first time on the East Coast during the Daytona Bike Week.





Power comes from a 1,632 cc inline-six engine that cranks 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque which can be governed via three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic). Other standard features include Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic ESA with Road and Cruise damping modes and other systems that can be had as optionals. Visitors to BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will have an opportunity to see the bagger-style motorcycle based on BMW’s six-cylinder K 1600 platform. BMW representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the K 1600 B, which was developed specifically with American riders and American roads in mind.So, if you’re interested in checking out the new German bagger, BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will be awaiting you between Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19 at its location on 118 E Fairview Ave between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.Also on display at the BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will be the new G 310 R , the company’s first roadster under 500 cc and priced under $5,000. One cylinder, lightweight, powerful, and dynamic, the BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It has neither too little nor too much of anything.As with the big 2017 BMW K 1600 B , the bagger was designed with the American rider and U.S. roads in mind. It is largely based on the technology used in the K 1600 GT tourer, but comes with a spectacular backward sloping linear design with a completely remodeled rear end.This not only makes the new bagger look slender and cool, but also significantly reduces the height of the passenger seat, thanks to a new rear subframe design.Power comes from a 1,632 cc inline-six engine that cranks 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque which can be governed via three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic). Other standard features include Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic ESA with Road and Cruise damping modes and other systems that can be had as optionals.