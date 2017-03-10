autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

BMW K 1600 B Debuts On East Coast At Daytona Bike Week

 
10 Mar 2017, 16:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BMW Motorrad announced its most stylish and smoothest touring motorcycle, the new K 1600 B bagger, will be seen for the first time on the East Coast during the Daytona Bike Week.
Visitors to BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will have an opportunity to see the bagger-style motorcycle based on BMW’s six-cylinder K 1600 platform. BMW representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the K 1600 B, which was developed specifically with American riders and American roads in mind.

So, if you’re interested in checking out the new German bagger, BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will be awaiting you between Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19 at its location on 118 E Fairview Ave between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

Also on display at the BMW Motorcycles of Daytona will be the new G 310 R, the company’s first roadster under 500 cc and priced under $5,000. One cylinder, lightweight, powerful, and dynamic, the BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It has neither too little nor too much of anything.

As with the big 2017 BMW K 1600 B, the bagger was designed with the American rider and U.S. roads in mind. It is largely based on the technology used in the K 1600 GT tourer, but comes with a spectacular backward sloping linear design with a completely remodeled rear end.

This not only makes the new bagger look slender and cool, but also significantly reduces the height of the passenger seat, thanks to a new rear subframe design.

Power comes from a 1,632 cc inline-six engine that cranks 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque which can be governed via three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic). Other standard features include Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic ESA with Road and Cruise damping modes and other systems that can be had as optionals.
bmw k 1600 b BMW motorcycles Touring bike industry
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78