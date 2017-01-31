2017 BMW K 1600 B Debuts In The U.S.

autoevolution

BMW Motorrad showed up its new range of motorcycles at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Cleveland, Ohio, and the centerpiece was represented by the 2017 BMW K 1600 B Bagger.
The K 1600 B was designed with American riders and U.S. roads in mind. Largely based n the technology used in the BMW 6-cylinder tourer K 1600 GT, the new K 1600 B features a spectacular backward sloping linear design with a completely remodeled rear section.

This not only makes the new bagger look particularly low-lying and slender, but also significantly reduces the height of the passenger seat, thanks to the new rear subframe design.

As with the European version, the K 1600 B’s 1,632 cc inline-six engine reaches 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. The power and handling can be governed via three standard riding modes - Rain, Road, and Dynamic.

Other standard features include Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic ESA with Road and Cruise damping modes. More advanced features like Shift Assist Pro, reverse assist, hill start control, and adaptive turning lights can be had as options, which come in three packages.

The Safety package comes with Adaptive turning light, daytime running lights, tire pressure control as well as Hill Start Control. The Comfort bundle adds the Shift Assist Pro, central locking, alarm system, Keyless Ride, and LED additional headlight.

Finally, the Touring kit will enhance your K 1600 B through Reverse assist, satellite navigation preparation, and even an audio system, should you be one of those riders that can actually hear the music through all the wind noise.

Other category trendsetters on display at the Cleveland Motorcycle Show included BMW’s new single-cylinder G 310 R—the first BMW roadster under 500 cc and the only BMW under $5,000—and its adventurous GS version, the versatile dynamic BMW G 310 GS.

Also on display were several new iterations of BMW’s popular, retro-classic customizable R nineT: the new BMW R nineT Scrambler, the BMW R nineT Pure, the much-anticipated retro-racer, the BMW R nineT Racer, and the R nineT Urban G/S, which is claimed to "catapult elements of the legendary classic enduro BMW R 80 GS into the 21st century."
