BMW iNext Kidney Grille Shown: It's Huge and Full of Tech, Also Not a Grille

BMW has just launched the iX3, the brand's first all-electric model since the now ancient i3 city runner, and it seems determined to keep rolling out battery-powered vehicles as promised who can remember how many years ago.
The next in line is the iNext, if you'll forgive the unintentional pun, which is an even larger SUV than the iX3. It's so large, in fact, that the Bavarians might even market it under the iX5 moniker. BMW did say it doesn't believe in developing different platforms for BEVs and ICE vehicles and that it would ultimately offer electric versions for all of its models, so that would definitely fall in line with this philosophy.
Judging by the recently introduced iX3, though, it seems like the strategy has its faults. While it provides some cost-cutting, at least for now, the EV version seems more like a compromise than a member of the family with equal rights. If the iX3 is anything to go by, BMW's battery-powered models don't pan out to be exactly ground-breaking, or even that competitive at all. However, after making the first EV steps years ago with the i3, BMW seems to be learning to walk once more, so let's see if it settles for a quiet stroll or it becomes the new 100m dash champion.
According to the rumors, the iNext should come with much improved specifications. For one thing, it'll have a multi-motor setup, which means none of that 2WD nonsense of the iX3. It also promises 600 km (372 miles) of maximum range (WLTP-rated), which would be great, as well as sub-four seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration.
The iNext should also be BMW's first vehicle equipped with the kind of technology that could enable autonomous driving (emphasis on "could"). With the need for fresh air shoved into what normally is the engine compartment, the Bavarians engineers have found a new role for the giant, all-black kidney grille-shaped cover: housing all the sensors required by the self-driving tech.
Placing radars and what-have-you in a vehicle's nose isn't exactly revolutionary, nor does it show any thinking outside the box from BMW technicians and designers, but is rather a case of making the most of what you have at hand. Given the no dedicated platform strategy, BMW EVs will never break drag coefficient records, so if the large vertical shape is there to stay, at least cram as much stuff as you can behind it and call it "high-tech."
The interesting bit here is that BMW calls the iNext the brand's "first all-electric production vehicle prepared for fully automated driving," which means one of two things: either the electric SUV will have LIDAR on board, or it will essentially prove Elon Musk right and drive by itself without the laser-powered sensor.
The picture with the nose cover came during a visit to the Dingolfing plant - the place where production of the iNext is scheduled to start next year - by BMW purchasing director Dr. Andreas Wendt and Bavaria's Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger.
