BMW Discuses M3 Prototype, Releases Nürburgring Lap Ride-Along

Now that the 4 Series hurdle is out of the way, BMW can focus on the more exciting versions of its compact coupe and sedan, the M4 and M3.
The M3 is probably the most iconic M car, which is pretty ironic considering it's not the quickest, it's not the fastest, and it's not the most visually stunning either. What it does do, though, is hit the sweet spot between performance, practicality, and affordability.
The video BMW just released doesn't say anything about the new model's launch date, but thanks to an older slip from BMW M CEO Markus Flasch, we know that to be sometime in September 2020. So, it's just one long summer away.
Even if didn't have that piece of information, the release of this video would have been clear proof that the official launch was near. How many times have you seen manufacturers publish close-up images of their upcoming cars even with the camouflage on during early development stages? What's that, zero? Yeah, even with models such as the M3 where the visuals aren't the main selling point - plus, everybody knows what the 3 Series looks like so it's easy to imagine a sportier version of that - carmakers are still going to be insanely secretive.
Christian Flessa is the BMW M Head of Driving Dynamics Systems Development and the host of this video, and very early on he confirms the upcoming M3 will come with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the latter via the company's M xDrive system. He doesn't mention anything about the possible manual six-speed transmission on the "Pure" version, as the RWD one is rumored to be called, but hope isn't lost yet.
The engine bay is where the least amount of surprises happens with a BMW M3. We're looking at a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six with either 480 hp for the RWD or 510 hp for the M xDrive. Indeed, it looks as though you'll have to sacrifice a little power if you want the luxury of a clutch pedal, but it'll probably be worth it overall. Actually, you won't think twice about it after the first successful heel-and-toe on a twisty mountain road.
Speaking of twisty things, the second half of the 6-minute-long video could be considered a guided tour of the Nordschleife loop as Christian Flessa takes the passenger seat, leaving a man called only "Peter" in charge of the wheel. Peter is "responsible for the driving dynamics development" of the new M3 and M4 cars, which may not say much, but it does imply he's a hell of a driver.
