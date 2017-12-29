BMW 530e Harnesses Lightning to Prove It's a Force of Nature

To celebrate the launch of the 530e plug-in hybrid in the United States, BMW tried to harness a natural force of electricity. Even if it's triggered artificially, a lightning strike right next to the 5 Series results in an epic shot.

"The plug-in hybrid



The song is an original score by Sound Lounge, was composed specifically for the commercial and unfortunately it is not on any music sites. The shot of lightning striking right behind the 5 Series probably wouldn't have been as epic without it.



I think the problem here is that while really cool, lightning happens in the blink of an eye, so the footage is a little forgettable. But the teaser video BMW initially released on December 7th already has over 3.5 million views.



The only 5 Series model with a plug is powered by a combination of two motors. The one that runs on electricity delivers 113 HP and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft), while the gasoline burner is a 2.0-liter turbo with 184 HP and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft). Together, they have an overall output of 252 HP and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft).



The specs are a little less exciting than watching lightning strikes. Because of the added weight of the batteries, it takes over 6 seconds to reach 62 mph, and the 530e cannot drive in EV mode for more than 31 miles before needing a charge.



The battery that powers the unit has a capacity of 9.2 kWh, and it is located under the rear seats. It can be energized in five hours with a standard domestic socket or three hours with the optional i Wallbox.



