autoevolution
 

BMW 530e Harnesses Lightning to Prove It's a Force of Nature

29 Dec 2017, 14:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
To celebrate the launch of the 530e plug-in hybrid in the United States, BMW tried to harness a natural force of electricity. Even if it's triggered artificially, a lightning strike right next to the 5 Series results in an epic shot.
74 photos
BMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW 530e iPerformanceBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless ChargingBMW exhibits Wireless Charging
The ad was done by the KBS agency from New York. It was filmed over 14 days at 14 days in Camp Blanding, Florida.

"The plug-in hybrid BMW 530e iPerformance has fully harnessed the raw power of electricity to increase both horsepower and acceleration. So, to launch it, we partnered with a team of Lightning Researchers at the University of Florida to see if we could tame one of the most powerful electric forces anywhere on Earth," BMW says.

The song is an original score by Sound Lounge, was composed specifically for the commercial and unfortunately it is not on any music sites. The shot of lightning striking right behind the 5 Series probably wouldn't have been as epic without it.

I think the problem here is that while really cool, lightning happens in the blink of an eye, so the footage is a little forgettable. But the teaser video BMW initially released on December 7th already has over 3.5 million views.

The only 5 Series model with a plug is powered by a combination of two motors. The one that runs on electricity delivers 113 HP and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft), while the gasoline burner is a 2.0-liter turbo with 184 HP and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft). Together, they have an overall output of 252 HP and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft).

The specs are a little less exciting than watching lightning strikes. Because of the added weight of the batteries, it takes over 6 seconds to reach 62 mph, and the 530e cannot drive in EV mode for more than 31 miles before needing a charge.

The battery that powers the unit has a capacity of 9.2 kWh, and it is located under the rear seats. It can be energized in five hours with a standard domestic socket or three hours with the optional i Wallbox.

BMW G30 BMW 5 Series BMW connercials BMW 530e iPerformance
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  