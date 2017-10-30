BMW i3 Production Hits 100,000 Units, i8 Roadster To Be Made In Leipzig

Inaugurated in 2010, the Leipzig plant
in Germany is where BMW manufactures the i3 and i8. The former celebrates a production milestone after the 100,000th i3 rolled off the assembly line, while the i8 family will usher in the Roadster in 2018. And similar to the coupe, it will also be built in Leipzig.
These announcements were made by plant director Hans-Peter Kemser and chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Kruger, as the launch of the BMW Battery Storage Farm. Essentially a storage unit comprised of 700 batteries sourced from used i3s, the eco-friendly
setup is connected to the plant’s wind turbines, and it’s integrated with the public power grid of Saxony.
Moving back to cars, the i3 is currently produced at a rate of approximately 120 vehicles per day. In regard to production, the number of i3s manufactured in 2016 totals 26,631, sensibly more than the 2,783 i8s built in the same period. The ratio will likely soldier on in 2018, when the i8 Roadster
will be added to the range, breathing new life into the brand’s plug-in hybrid flagship.
According to Kruger, BMW will offer no less than 25 models with electrified drivetrains by 2025, including the long-anticipated i5 and the iNext. “With BMW i as our spearhead, we intend to remain the leading premium supplier of electro-mobility going forward,”
declared the official. Speaking of electro-mobility going forward, the 530e iPerformance is the first BMW to be offered with wireless charging capability
, a feature that’ll become available next year.
While the i8 Roadster is too expensive for the reach of mere mortals who want to go green, the i3 is more than adequate for those in the market for a premium-oriented EV and range-extended electric vehicle. According to an undisclosed tipster, the i3 will receive a battery upgrade sometime in 2018, which is expected to offer 42.5 kWh capacity
and a much-needed boost in driving range.