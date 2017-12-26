BMW 520d, 530d, 540d and M550d: Every new 5 Series Diesel in One Video

It's incredible how fast BMW cranks out all the different powertrains. The G30 5 Series is an excellent example of that, as there are already 15 configurations listed on their website, with more to come. This video gives us an excellent cross-section of the diesel side of things.

There's only one engine missing, the bi-turbo 525d, but nobody has driven that yet. In any case, the range kicks off with the 520d, which at €46,100 is the cheapest and least powerful model. It's also the only way to get a manual gearbox... not that you'd want one anyway.The 520d pushes out 190and 400 Nm of torque, even in EfficientDynamics trim. She will do the 100 km/h sprint as fast as 7.6 seconds when equipped with xDrive and the Steptronic gearbox.All the other 5 Series diesel models in this story are of the 3-liter inline-6 variety, though the number of their turbochargers varies.The basic configuration is called 530d, and it's quite popular. This single-turbo engine makes 265 HP and 620 Nm of torque, or enough to reach 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds with xDrive.YOurs from €55,400, the 530d is way cheaper than the 540d , which starts at €64,200, partly because its 320 horsepower is sent out through standard xDrive. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, we figure this version should be fast enough for anybody.However, BMW also made a flagship diesel version, the M550d . The most powerful six-cylinder diesel engine in the world produces 400 HP and 760 Nm. It's also got as many turbochargers as a Bugatti Veyron - four. Prices start at €85,000, so it's nearly double the cost of a base 520d, which is about a third more frugal.Dutch magazine AutoTopNL has stepped up its game recently. We don't think we've ever seen a compilation video quite like this one, featuring four identical dials side by side. This makes it easy to see how much performance your money is buying.