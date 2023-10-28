BMW 507 Is the Third Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt for 2024

I am considering giving up on the Hot Wheels Mainline series. Once you've had a Premium model, the basic cars don't even come close. Add the never-ending fight against scalpers who have found more and more ways to buy all the good items, and it all clicks. But to do that, I must first sell half of my collection.
Even so, I am sure I won't be able to hold back from occasionally buying some more Mainline items. But I'll tone it down with these, as many of my collector friends have in the past few years. And it's always free to browse the newest castings and variations. That being said, the third Mainline case for 2024 is on its way to a store near you.
The BMW 507 is the Super Treasure Hunt item you can hope to find in Case C. Believe it or not, this is only the third time Mattel has chosen a BMW casting for STH duty. The first one was the BMW Z4 M Motorsport in 2016. Then, there was an extended hiatus until 2022, when the world stood in awe of the '73 BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car. Fraser Campbell designed the 507 casting, and it has only been around for a short while. We saw two variations in 2023, so the new yellow version is bound to be successful.
While the regular model sits on DD8 wheels, just like the two previous cars, the STH 507 features a set of Real Riders 10-spoke wheels. As we've seen with older mainline cases, many people have already listed the rare Super Treasure Hunt for sale on various online platforms. One can only assume that at least some of these were taken straight from the assembly line, as you may struggle to find an alternative explanation.
The new Regular Treasure Hunt model is quite what most collectors had hoped. Wayne Scott designed this casting over a decade ago, and it has served as a TH in 2017, too. If you're into this design, you can collect over a dozen variations of it, and you could use it as a multi-purpose tool. People who typically buy Treasure Hunt items will likely pick it up, but I doubt it will be a highly desirable model at any point in its shelf life. But it's a good thing that there are 70 more cars to look at, although many will be unlicensed, fantasy vehicles.
If you blink, you might miss the new color on the GMC Hummer EV. This is the sixth variation since the casting debuted in 2022, but is it enough to make you want one? The 07 Chevy Tahoe is back after missing out on the 2023 series. There are now 20 variations to collect if you like this type of emergency vehicle, but I wouldn't say either of them is particularly special or exciting. Collectors loved the Custom '68 Camaro when it made its debut in 2023. Some said it almost feels like a Premium Hot Wheels, so I guess they'll be excited about the new red one.
In all truthfulness, the First Edition featured a much more exciting livery than the latest variation. I am curious to see the new '15 Mazda MX-5 Miata up close, as Mattel has nailed the color combo with this model. Since 2016, the diecast manufacturer has sold ten variations of the Ryu Asada-designed casting, all of which were pretty good. But neither was as exciting as some of Brendon Vetuskey's most special '55 Chevy Bel Air Gassers. You risk spending a small fortune on getting a complete collection of this casting, as there are over 40 variations to look for.
Mind you that some of those are RLC-exclusive items, some with an asking price of well over $2,000 per collectible. The McLaren Solus GT didn't attract attention on its first attempt, but Mattel developed a new color. At least blue isn't as dull as white. Back to the Future fans might be happy to see the DeLorean in Hover mode, but Hot Wheels collectors have probably had enough of it already.
The last exciting item in case C is the '78 Dodge Li'l Red Express Pickup. Paul DeLorean designed this casting for its 2012 release, and Mattel has released 14 variations since that moment. It reached Treasure Hunt status in 2021, but it doesn't hold a candle to the Premium models like the one featured in the 2020 Pop Culture: Vintage Oil series.
Overall, this new set of 72 cars only reveals a little of Mattel's plans for 2024, as it mainly consists of repeat items or simple recolors. The BMW 507 Super Treasure Hunt is undoubtedly the highlight of it all, so we'll have to wait and see what Case D has in store for us.
Hardcore Hot Wheels Batman fans will instantly recognize the new Batmobile casting. I remember seeing some bits and pieces of the 1997 movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney, but it wasn't nearly as good as Christopher Nolan's series. I've lost track of how many different Batmobiles Mattel has recreated over the years, so maybe I'll do a deep dive about that soon.
We last saw it in 2019, when it reached Super Treasure Hunt status, and there were five more variations before that. And let's face it, there's little you can do with a Hero Car if you want to stay faithful to the movie. I immediately picked up the First Edition Jeep FC when I saw it in a toy store near my home. This is the kind of Hot Wheels you'd love to play with in a sandbox alongside other tiny yet heavy machinery. This new color variation is one of several to arrive in 2024, and you might like to know that a ZAMAC FC is coming up, too.
