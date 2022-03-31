BMW 1000 RR Takes On a Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja, Corvette Is a Piece of Cake

There’s a deep-rooted rivalry between car enthusiasts and Bikers on the highway. Forget the Harley Biker gangs—they breed their hate naturally. But what happens when they meet on a drag strip to settle their scores? Wheels YouTube Channel captured a BMW 1000 RR take on a Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14, and Chevy Corvette at a recent draging event.
We’ve all seen the madness that ensues when race cars and superbikes meet on the highway. Illegal or not, it is one of the most thrilling performances you’ll ever witness in motorsports. Perhaps the most epic clash ever seen on the face of the internet is of an Audi R8 chasing down a Suzuki GSX-R and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX -0R.
But what happens when the two meet up on a drag strip in the safety racing regulations? The folks at Wheels captured a BMW 1000 RR take on two rival superbikes and a Chevy Corvette.
A stock BMW S 1000 RR bike makes slightly over 200 HP and about 113 Nm of torque. While that’s slightly not enough to take on a Corvette with a four-wheeler—it’s enough boost to view the American mid-engine racer in a two-wheeler’s rearview mirror.
The S 1000 RR has a reputation to uphold. When it first came out, it ranked as one of the fastest bikes on the market. While the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 offer as much torque and power, the odds favor the Bimmer.
The Hayabusa takes an early lead on the Bimmer in the first race. The BMW 1000 RR struggles to catch up, finishing 0.35-seconds after the Suzuki Hayabusa at 10.74-seconds with a top speed of 143 mph to the quarter-mile mark.
The Bimmer does two races, with the Kawasaki Ninja losing the first one. On the second run, it completes the quarter-mile at 10.62-seconds with a top speed of 140 mph against the Ninja’s 11.07-seconds with a top speed of 101.45.
So, how does the BMW 1000 RR compare to the Corvette? We’ll let you be the judge! There’s also a bonus treat between a Yamaha and Harley-Davidson.
But what happens when the two meet up on a drag strip in the safety racing regulations? The folks at Wheels captured a BMW 1000 RR take on two rival superbikes and a Chevy Corvette.
A stock BMW S 1000 RR bike makes slightly over 200 HP and about 113 Nm of torque. While that’s slightly not enough to take on a Corvette with a four-wheeler—it’s enough boost to view the American mid-engine racer in a two-wheeler’s rearview mirror.
The S 1000 RR has a reputation to uphold. When it first came out, it ranked as one of the fastest bikes on the market. While the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 offer as much torque and power, the odds favor the Bimmer.
The Hayabusa takes an early lead on the Bimmer in the first race. The BMW 1000 RR struggles to catch up, finishing 0.35-seconds after the Suzuki Hayabusa at 10.74-seconds with a top speed of 143 mph to the quarter-mile mark.
The Bimmer does two races, with the Kawasaki Ninja losing the first one. On the second run, it completes the quarter-mile at 10.62-seconds with a top speed of 140 mph against the Ninja’s 11.07-seconds with a top speed of 101.45.
So, how does the BMW 1000 RR compare to the Corvette? We’ll let you be the judge! There’s also a bonus treat between a Yamaha and Harley-Davidson.