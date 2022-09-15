Blue Arc Lands Its First Pre-Order of 2,000 Units for Its Electric, Delivery Walk-In Vans

Five months ago, Blue Arc EV Solutions introduced us to its all-electric Class 3 delivery walk-in-van and the PowerCube, a portable, remote-controlled charging station. Now, the company is back with another big announcement: it just received the first pre-order for its products, not just for its Class 3 but also its Class 4, and Class 5 delivery vehicles.
Blue Arc is owned by commercial vehicle manufacturer, The Shyft Group, and its first delivery van pre-order comes from Randy Marion Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealership groups in the Carolinas. Justifying the company's decision, Brad Sigmon, VP of Sales at Randy Marion, said that the commercial-grade features from Shyft, engineered with first-hand knowledge of last-mile delivery, were true differentiators versus other EV options.
Randy Marion placed a pre-order of 2,000 units, with the delivery expected to start in mid-2023. As explained by Shyft, the manufacturer plans to begin the production of the walk-in vans in the Midwest, with fleet customers being able to pre-order either online or at the dealerships, starting next September.
Blue Arc’s portfolio is a scalable one, with the commercial vehicles being available in Class 3 to Class 5 configurations. Body length options vary from 12 to 22 ft (3.6 to 6.7 m). Range-wise, the vans’ lithium-ion battery packs deliver 150 miles (241 km) per charge when the vehicles are loaded at 50 percent of their capacity. Customers can also opt for extended range packs.
Designed for a variety of applications, Blue Arc’s electric vans are available in four chassis wheelbase options: 178” (452 cm), 190” (482 cm), 208” (528 cm), and 230” (584 cm).
The electric vans feature a lightweight but scratch/dent-resistant aluminum and composite body and offer a generous cargo area. For powering auxiliary systems such as air conditioning and heating, Blue Arc offers an integrated solar roof package.
Other notable features of the delivery vans are the 360-degree cameras, large, in-dash HD camera displays, proximity sensors, and keyless and automated entry.
