Big Dog Coyote Is a Howling Chunk of Custom Metal

Custom motorcycle builds are usually one-offs because, well, this industry is not about making series-production two-wheelers. The entire system is based on customer demands and the style of the builder, and generally no two bikes, regardless of their base, are alike. 13 photos



The group is called Big Dog, and it has been around since 1994. In the years that have passed since, Big Dog managed to sell 30,000 of its bikes, a number most custom garages can only dream about.



Big Dog’s secret is simple: make a custom frame, stick a big engine in there, offer a lot of personalization options, and then repeat the whole thing all over again.



There are currently 4 bike models in Big Dog’s portfolio, and as part of our Two-Wheeler month coverage we’ll talk about them all over the coming days (we’ve already said a thing or two about the



This time, we’re here to admire the Coyote, the motorcycle with the highest power-to-weight ratio in Big Dog’s portfolio.



Using a custom frame and the largest engine ever fitted by the Wichita, Kansas-based shop inside it, the 124ci (2.0-liter) S&S SuperSidewinder V-Twin, Big Dog managed to create one of the best looking custom motorcycles currently to be found anywhere. And it is selling it for a price that’s well within the financial limits of most Americans: $28,995.



At that price, the bike is the cheapest of the four Big Dogs, and that was possible because the bike is not a unique machine, but part of a longer series-production run, albeit a limited one.



