Big Dog Chopper in Rick Fairless Kaleidoscope Finish Will Make You Forget All Your Worries

Not long ago we brought you word of a full custom motorcycle put together by world-famous Orange County Choppers (OCC) going under the hammer this month in Indianapolis. That was an incredible bike, especially given how it was made at a time when OCC was no longer a TV star. Yet just a quick look at this bike here is enough to tell you something even better might be out there.
The bike you're looking at now wears a name you might be familiar with, Big Dog. For some, that would be the current makers of things like the Bulldog, Mastiff, and K9, but in this case it couldn't be further from the truth. As you can clearly see, this is not any of those impressive Big Dogs, but an entirely different bike altogether.
The man responsible for the two-wheeler as it sits before us now is Rick Fairless, the man of Strokers Dallas motorcycle shop fame, and a guy that, had he had his own show, might have been even more famous than OCC. At least according to some people, and the shop itself.
Strokers, the most famous custom shop in the world (as it says about itself), made this contraption as a show bike back in 2004, and it toured the nation over the past few years, attending specialized events. It is a chopper true and true, and that's impressive on its own. But the thing that catches the eye the most with this one is the paint job.
You see, despite his many other qualities, Fairless is first and foremost known for his paint jobs. The one you see here, a multicolor blend of awesomeness, is called Kaleidoscope, and was airbrushed all over, from the front fender and headlight to the fuel tank, frame, and swingarm.
Said frame, of the hardtail variety, contains in its embrace an S&S engine that's 107ci in displacement and runs a Baker six-speed transmission. A snaking exhaust system signed by Martin Bros. can be seen to one side of the ride.
The wheels, which are custom works of art in themselves, are backed by single disc brakes. The one at the front meets the asphalt at the end of a long fork.
The long sleek body of the two-wheeler has on its back an integrated fuel tank, as not to break the line of the build. Further back, a leather seat can be seen (if you really squint, that is), the work of a crew that goes by the name Bitchin' Stitchin’.
We mentioned the Indianapolis auction earlier because that's where this bike is selling too, under the watchful eye of Mecum. It's listed with no reserve, but there are estimates as to how much it's expected to get. And that would be anywhere between $30,000 and $40,000.
