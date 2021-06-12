Jesse James Build This El Diablo Chopper for a Famous Wrestler, Now Can Be Had

Whereas custom motorcycles and European-style football (soccer) do not seem to mix all that well, not the same can be said about insane choppers and wrestling. And there seems to be no better match than the El Diablo and Bill Goldberg.
Like all other famous people with a lot of money on their hands, Goldberg is passionate about motorized contraptions. In his case, his passion goes for both four and two-wheeled machines, and that is obvious judging by the number of custom cars and bikes he had made.
The motorcycle you’re looking at is called El Diablo, and was built by Jesse James and his West Coast Choppers (WCC) alongside two others in 2003. The black and chrome monstrosity is now up for grabs, going later this month at the hands of Barrett-Jackson.
Powered by a 124ci S&S V-twin engine rocking a carburetor coming from the same shop and linked to a 6-speed transmission, the motorcycle comes with the classic look of the family of bikes it is part of, with enough custom-made elements to make it stand out in a crowd.
We’ve got things like a 41 mm triple-tree fork with custom WCC lower legs, drag bar handlebars with a 10-inch riser, and Performance Machines hand and foot controls.
Jesse James’ touch can also be seen on the fuel tank, fenders, and special wheels, sized 18 inches rear and 21 inches up front, both wearing Avon Cobra rubber. The paint, black all over the body, is highlighted by pinstripes.
According to Barrett-Jackson, the bike was barely used, showing just 100 miles (161 km) on the odometer, and that makes it an even more enticing proposition. El Diablo is going with no reserve, and we’re not being given an estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
