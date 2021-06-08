$40K for This Skinny Custom Chopper Seems About Right These Days

Regardless of one’s feelings for this or that custom build, there’s no denying that a lot of work is going into the finished product. Be them cars or bikes, custom vehicles are a special breed and should be appreciated as such, including by paying a small fortune to get them in the garage.
Looked at from afar, this custom chopper looks skinny, flimsy even, but a closer look at the thing might just put the asking price into perspective. Because yes, the bike is selling, and the asking price is one dollar short of $40,000.
You’re looking at a build coming from Aero Precision Metal Works, an Arizona-based shop we’ve talked about before, most recently covering their Metal Flake custom bike. That was a rather skinny apparition as well, but not quite like this one here, which seems on the more extreme side of things.
This particular motorcycle has no official name, and we’re told it is a brand-new 2021 build. It pairs a frame made of tig-welded steel with a 127ci Ultima El Bruto engine, running a 6-speed transmission and breathing through a one-of-a-kind exhaust system made out of stainless steel.
The custom-built mid-controls are there to ensure “a perfect ride without being all stretched out,” says the shop behind the build, and the massive, 26-inch wheels fit right in with the narrow parts of the frame.
Just like the "Metal Flake" (that, by the way, is how we christened the previous Aero Precision build), this one too relies on paint for the limited body parts to send the right message across. This time, though, it goes for a more bling approach, with gold chosen to cover the entire frame, fork, and fuel tank, with only the exhaust pipes, wheels, and engine being different.
