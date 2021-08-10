5 Own a Piece of History With Bianchi’s First Carbon Gravel Bike, the 2021 Arcadex

4 3D Printed Acros Gravel Bike Promises to Smooth Out Your Rides With Style

3 New Canyon Grizl Gravel Bike for the Ladies Is One Tasty Cookie

1 Flexibility, Speed and a Better Grip, With Schwalbe’s New Gravel Tires

More on this:

Bianchi’s New Impulso Pro Is Not Your Average Gravel Bike, It’s Built for Speed

Bianchi’s new gravel bike is built for adrenaline junkies, with an extra focus on speed. It loves nature, it devours dust and it's multi-surface-friendly. 6 photos



With a full-carbon frame that weighs just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), this lightweight beast loves to race regardless of the terrain it has to conquer. It is available in six frame sizes, from 48 to 58cm (18.8 to 22.8 in).



Color-wise, the two-tone Impulse Pro showcases its love for nature, while staying true to the company's Celeste signature color at the same time. It is also available in a green sage version.



The lower and longer geometry makes the bike perfect for racing, while also offering a responsive and rigid riding experience. Compared to the Arcadex, this bike has a shorter wheelbase.



Bianchi’s iconic eagle is proudly displayed on both sides of the



The Italian-made new gravel bike is equipped with WTB Riddler 700x37mm



Velomann provided tubeless-ready wheels for the Impulso Pro, as well as the stem, handlebar, and seatpost, while the saddle is a Selle Italia Model X Superflow.



Shimano was the brand of choice for the currently available build kit, which features GRX 600 1X11 groupset. You can



There’s a lot of pride coming from the Italian bike manufacturer concerning its new Impulso Pro, described by the company as the perfect choice for competitive riding, high-velocity adventures, and Gravel Fondos.With a full-carbon frame that weighs just 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg), this lightweight beast loves to race regardless of the terrain it has to conquer. It is available in six frame sizes, from 48 to 58cm (18.8 to 22.8 in).Color-wise, the two-tone Impulse Pro showcases its love for nature, while staying true to the company's Celeste signature color at the same time. It is also available in a green sage version.The lower and longer geometry makes the bike perfect for racing, while also offering a responsive and rigid riding experience. Compared to the Arcadex, this bike has a shorter wheelbase.Bianchi’s iconic eagle is proudly displayed on both sides of the carbon fiber fork.The Italian-made new gravel bike is equipped with WTB Riddler 700x37mm tires but it is also compatible with 700 x 38mm tires, for a better grip on various terrains. However, this is still a very limited tire clearance, with most gravel bikes going with 40mm or larger tires. But then again, the Impulso Pro is not your average gravel bike, but one designed like a thoroughbred racer, for riders who love speed, both on and off the road.Velomann provided tubeless-ready wheels for the Impulso Pro, as well as the stem, handlebar, and seatpost, while the saddle is a Selle Italia Model X Superflow.Shimano was the brand of choice for the currently available build kit, which features GRX 600 1X11 groupset. You can get the bike in this configuration for approximately $4,700 (£ 3,400 ).