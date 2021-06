Flexibility, Speed and a Better Grip, With Schwalbe’s New Gravel Tires

Schwalbe joyfully embraced the tubeless technology and its G-One tires, also for gravel bikes, were really well received in 2016 when they were launched in four variations: Bite, Ultrabite, Speed, and Allround. They came with a Tubeless Easy construction, a good grip on any type of surface, and delivered really high speeds for those interested in fast rides.The fact that the Schwalbe tires are based on a tubeless technology means you can drop the pressure in them, which makes them even more comfortable and offers more grip.Now Schwalbe launched the G-One R tire, which is even lighter and offers an even better grip.The G-One Rs are different from their predecessors through their “super race” carcass, also described by the company as a “souplesse construction”. The carcass is more pliable, offering a superior rolling behavior, better speed, and uphill traction.The G-One R tubeless tires are designed for light terrains, gravel roads, and asphalt. They come with semi-transparent sidewalls and are available in two 700c sizes: 700 x 40mm (1.5in) and 700 x 45mm (1.7in). The 40mm tire weighs 480 g (16.9 oz) while the 45 mm one weighs 520 g (18.3 oz).As far as the maximum pressure of the G-One R goes, it is 65psi/4.5 bar for the 40 mm version and 55psi/4bar for the 45 mm option.Ex-racing German Cyclist Paul Voss says the G-One R tires offer the perfect balance between control, speed, and souplesse.You can now purchase the Schwalbe G-One R tire for approximately $85.Schwalbe is based near Cologne, Germany, and specializes in bicycle and wheelchair tires. However, the German brand manufactures all its tires in its Indonesia plant.