Rare Ducati MH900e Comes Out to Play With a Modest 5K Miles on the Odometer

It’s time to bring one of Pierre Terblanche's finest masterpieces into your driveway. 32 photos



Besides looking the business, Bologna’s relic is also one hell of a performer! Its 904cc SOHC L-twin powerplant is capable of delivering up to 75 ponies at around 8,000 revs per minute, while a torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be conjured lower down the rpm range. The oomph is able to reach the rear wheel thanks to a six-speed transmission, which is coupled with a chain final drive.



Bologna’s limited-edition beauty will run the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 133 mph (215 kph). The powertrain is embraced by a tubular steel trellis skeleton that sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a piggyback monoshock from Sachs.



At the front, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper on the opposite end. Finally, the mighty Duc has a curb weight of 410 pounds (186 kg). To be more specific, the MH900e you see in the photos above has been ridden for just over 5k miles (8,000 km), and it’s currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.



