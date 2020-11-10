Bespoke Bowlus Road Chief RV Is One of the Neiman Marcus 2020 Fantasy Gifts

No other year has been as good for the RV industry, if not for much else, as 2020, when travel restrictions, social distancing and an abundance of caution reshaped millions of people’s idea of vacation. Why not end the year on that same note, but with a luxurious twist to it?
Each year, luxury store Neiman Marcus unveils a custom car as part of its annual Fantasy Gift list, which is featured in the Christmas Book. The 2020 edition isn’t a car, but rather a trailer – and a very fancy one, at it. It’s a custom version of the Bowlus Road Chief, the Endless Highways Performance Edition RV.
Bowlus makes Airstream-inspired luxury RVs, with the recently-introduced Endless Highways Performance Edition starting at around $185,000. The Neiman Marcus one will be much pricier but it will also be a one-off, which makes it the perfect gift for yourself or one of your luckiest friends, if you can afford it. It costs $255,000, with $10,000 of the amount going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
The lucky recipient of this one-off RV will be able to customize it to their heart’s liking after meeting in-person with Bowlus CEO Geneva Long, Forbes reports. Customization options include 40+ flooring options, 35 bedding options, 100+ different awnings, and 400+ interior seating choices, and a total of 56+ million possible unique combinations. In addition to this, the RV will include kitchen and table linens, dinner service for four, outdoor chairs and coordinated interior accessories.
The 26-foot (7.9-meter) trailer is divided into several generous living areas (kitchen and dining, sleeping, and well-appointed bathroom) and comes with a battery that allows up to two weeks of off-grid living. The basic Endless Highways Performance Edition offers sleeping for four adults, which means it’s the perfect family vehicle for a spontaneous or planned getaway in these uncertain times.
The 2020 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts includes other one-off curated experiences, but also more accessible stuff like designer items, clothing and accessories. In the former category, there’s an Alaskan chalet experience, a custom designer game room, one year of beef from a Texas ranch, and one year of wellness from an Arizona spa. Just to give you an idea of how exclusive these experiences are, suffice it to say the bespoke Bowlus RV is cheap by comparison.
