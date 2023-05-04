Bentley Releases Deluxe Handcrafted Cushions To Celebrate King Charles III's Coronation

What sets luxury automakers apart from your run-of-the-mill manufacturer? Putting aside the history and heritage, I'd say the choice of materials, design, and technology, as well as the attention to detail, make a product truly deluxe. Bentley just announced a series of handcrafted cushions, proving once again that the brand is all about superior quality and exclusiveness.
"How can you even manufacture a luxurious cushion? After all, it's just a cushion," you might think. Well, Bentley just proved precisely how. If you're unfamiliar with royalty and the recent events in the British royal family, here's the gist. After the long-ruling Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September last year, Charles III was next in line for the throne. The coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is scheduled for May 6 this year.
To celebrate the special occasion, a team of Bentley's craftspeople has collaborated to develop a limited series of bespoke cabin cushions. Each cushion was handcrafted at Bentley's Dream Factory in Crewe, UK, and cutting-edge technology was used for digitizing the unique Coronation Emblem.
It took three full days and four iterations to nail the perfect emblem, up to par with the high-end standard of the British automaker. Each symbol had to be carefully refined, as they're made up of nearly 30,000 stitches.
The emblems consist of two different thread colors. Moreover, three separate colorways were chosen to contrast the carefully selected hides that give the cushions their colors. Of course, this selection aimed to match the cushions to the interior of the Bentleys that will house them.
Each cushion took more than three hours to make – their hides were checked and marked by hand and eye before being cut. Afterward, they were stitched, shaped, and finished entirely by hand, with Trim Developer Ella Mitchell leading the process. What's more, the inspiration for the size and shape came from the cushions of the 1958 S1 Continental Flying Spur in Bentley's Heritage Collection.
To perfectly match the Bentleys they're placed in, the color combinations for the cushions were selected based on the individual specifications of two Bentayga Hybrids, two Bentayga EWBs, and another highly bespoke Bentley. Specifically, some of the colors you'll notice are Imperial Blue and Saddle, Cumbrian Green, and Cricketball, with leather of 1.4 mm thickness and Porpoise, Newmarket Tan, Beluga, and Imperial Blue accents.
If you're interested in getting your hands on the Bentley cushions, I'm sorry to disappoint you. They will remain in Bentley press cars and are unavailable for purchase.
Bentley went the extra mile to ensure top-of-the-line quality for its cushion. The team of craftspeople used hides sources from Northern Europe because the lack of barbed wire and temperate climate translates into fewer imperfections.
