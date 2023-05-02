Bentley Continental GTC Is a Firm Believer in the Power of the Facelift

Bentley is pumping fresh blood into the Continental GT and GTC. Prototypes of both models were spotted these past few months doing their thing in different environments. The latest encounter with the grand tourer was recorded in Europe's frozen north recently, where our spies came face to face with a camouflaged tester of the open-top model.
One thing that stands out is the styling of the headlamps. These retain the double arrangement, yet they appear to have become slightly bigger. If you look closely at the bumper, you will see it's more prominent, protruding more into the quarter panels. As a matter of fact, the main clusters are now incorporated into the bumper, which has revised intakes, with the central one being bigger and the side ones moving further up.
For now, the grille carries over, but it should at least sport a new pattern. Changes at the rear are more discreet, and they revolve around the taillights that are new. The bumper is new as well, and so is the diffuser, which has a four-fin design on the pictured prototype. The exhaust trim will likely be part of the novelties, and the trunk lid should still host the corporate logo and the Bentley emblem. We should look forward to new wheel designs and additional hues added to the color palette.
Opening the door of the 2024 Bentley Continental GTC (and GT) will reveal the same overall styling. The rotating display should still be incorporated into the dashboard, though if anything, it might feature new software. The center console could be tweaked, and the steering wheel might be new. Other than these, we'd expect the same features and maybe some fresh upholstery and trim. Even though this approach sounds logical, it is pure assumption, as we have yet to catch a clear glimpse of the car's interior.
In the powertrain department, the two Continentals from Bentley will add a hybrid option for the mid-cycle refresh. It could be the same assembly as the one on the Flying Spur Hybrid, which uses a twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor for a total of 536 hp (544 ps/400 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The electrified luxury sedan needs 4.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from rest and has a maximum speed of 177 mph (285 kph). Other voices claim that the electrified Conti might feature the same powertrain as the Bentayga Hybrid, meaning a total of 443 hp (449 ps/330 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) combined.
We will find out more about it when it premieres, and it has been reported that the facelifted Bentley Continental is due in the coming months, launching as a 2024 model.
