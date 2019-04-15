autoevolution

Benedict Cumberbatch Hits Cyclist With His Lamborghini Urus, Gets Duly Slapped

When he’s not saving cyclists from moped thieves, Benedict Cumberbatch occasionally hits them on narrow country roads with his green Lamborghini Urus. Or at least, that’s the story coming from British tabloids.
Back in September last year, while driving his Urus on a deserted road in Freshwater, Isle of Wight, where he has a second home, Cumberbatch hit a cyclist. And then he got duly slapped in the face for not even making an effort to brake and avoid impact.

A friend of Michael Lawrence, a 63-year-old fisherman who claims to be the victim in this collision, tells The Sun that the actor has failed on his promise to call and make things right. So Lawrence is thinking of taking him to court, because otherwise, he doesn’t get any kind of compensation.

The accident occurred while Lawrence had taken his brand new bike for a ride. He saw the car coming but he had no place to pull over to safety, so he stretched out his hand, hoping that the driver would stop in time. He – Cumberbatch – didn’t.

“It totally ruptured his arm,” the pal says, adding that Lawrence took the hit in his forearm, breaking the wing mirror off Cumberbatch’s car. “There was blood everywhere. Scooby [Lawrence] is no shrinking violet and he bloody hurt him by the sounds of it. [He] dusted himself off and, full of adrenaline, reacted as he knows best – by slapping him.”

That’s when Cumberbatch took off his hat and Lawrence recognized him for the A-list that he is. The fisherman “nearly had a heart attack,” according to his unnamed pal.

Cumberbatch offered him a t-shirt and water to clean himself up and gave him a lift to the nearest medical facility. He also reported the accident to the police but refused to press charges for being slapped. Cumberbatch and Lawrence exchanged numbers and the actor promised he’d call.

Because he didn’t, Lawrence wants to sue, even though police consider the matter a closed one. In response, a rep for Cumberbatch says that he doesn’t even own a Lamborghini.
