Beefy Rokon Trailbreaker is Like a Jeep on Two Wheels, Needs Major TLC

You'd be forgiven for not being aware of Rokon Motorcycles. It's not like they're mentioned in the same breath as Harley Davidson or Ducatti. But what some will argue Rokon did better than anyone was building rugged, dependable off-road bikes. Not dirt bikes, though. Think of them more like little Jeep Wranglers on two wheels. Interested? Well, here's one for sale.
It's going to take more than a little tender loving care to get this bike back to anything near workable condition, but let's give you the rundown in case you are the kind of nut job with enough genius and spare time to get it working. Firstly Rokon is an all-American brand with its roots in the New Hampshire town of Rochester.
What sets Trailbreakers apart from lesser off-road bikes is their ability to drive both the front and rear wheels for maximum traction in non-tarmac environments. Chunky all-terrain tires that wouldn't look out of place on an old Jeep or Land Rover give that extra edge against mud, sand, gravel, and snow.
Some Rokon models even came with early variants of CVT transmissions originally intended for snowmobile use. Keep in mind that this was years before their widespread adoption in passenger cars. The lightweight of such a bike makes a CVT a more palatable option.
This particular 1971 example is pretty worse for wear. We wouldn't be surprised if it hasn't run in over 40 years. Most Trailbreakers came sporting a 134 cc two-stroke engine. Finding a replacement is sure to be a real challenge, but the owner claims the motor does at least turn over with some effort.
This is the kind of project only a skilled DIY craftsman has any business trying to undertake, but we know many of these people are among our audience. So, by all means, take a look at the eBay listing posted by jewell89_98 out of Columbia, Kentucky. At $1,200, it's not a bad price at all.
