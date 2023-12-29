Beautiful 1957 Chevy Bel Air Ate $45K To Look This Good, Yours for $20K More

Suppose it's not the marvelous C8 Corvette series alongside the upcoming ZR1 range-topper. In that case, the Camaro is one of the most talked-about products when it comes to Chevrolet, as the sixth-gen recently bid farewell to the muscle car world.
One might think that the void will be filled soon, and the bowtie brand said that the moniker will return, but it is unknown when that will happen. Factor in the company's focus on battery-electric vehicles and the expansion of its high-riding portfolio, and the future does not look good at all for the Camaro.
But traditional low-slung models were not part of a dying breed a few decades ago, and if anything, Chevrolet had many of them in its lineup. The Bel Air was just one that needs mentioning, as the iconic design of the first generations and the boxier shape of the last ones have helped shape the automaker. This nameplate died in 1981, when the last copy rolled off the line, and save for a quirky concept unveiled in 2002, it has remained buried ever since.
To some, the original Bel Airs look perfect, and these enthusiasts would likely be interested in the copy pictured in the gallery above. It is a 1957 model, which places it in the second generation, featuring a silver finish, a lot of chrome, five-spoke wheels, and a black interior, complete with vintage air conditioning. It also has power brakes with discs at the front axle and power steering to make the driving part more pleasant.
For such an exquisite work, one might expect to pay a small fortune for it, but the truth is that it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. In fact, you can sign your name on the dotted line subsequent to transferring $64,900 to the vendor, Garage Kept Motors, which advertises it on its website here. That's about as much as two base new Malibus, a Tahoe, or a Suburban, and it slightly undercuts the C8 Corvette Stingray, which has an MSRP of $68,300.
We don't know about you, but if we had that kind of money and were in the market for a second-gen Chevy Bel Air, we'd snatch it up in an instant. But would you?
As for the engine, it is a 355 ci. The 5.8-liter V8 with fuel injection and an automatic transmission hooked up to it. The output and torque are unknown, but we reckon it is punchy enough to allow its future owner to overtake other vehicles on the open road without hassle. The car has 1,730 miles (2,784 km) under its belt, and these were put there after the restoration. That's right, it's been fully restored, a process said to have eaten some $45,000.
