Back to Google Maps: Waze Apparently Forgets It’s a Google App, Hates Android Auto

Waze is often considered the number one alternative to Google Maps, especially on Android and Android Auto, but this isn’t by any means a guarantee that it always works as expected.
Despite being a Google-owned app, Waze sometimes doesn’t feel at home on Android Auto, and this is what seems to be happening these days as well.
In the last few days, I’ve been seeing more and more people complaining that Waze fails to load on Android Auto, essentially making it impossible to use its navigation.
A discussion thread on Google’s support forums points to the same behavior, with users explaining that the only thing they get when launching Waze is a black screen.
At this point, it’s still not clear what’s causing the problem, but some people seem to believe the culprit is a recent Waze update. However, this is unlikely to be the case, as users claim they’ve noticed the glitch after installing various versions of Waze.
For now, however, the bad news is that no workaround is known to exist. Just as expected, users have already turned to the typical fixes that exist in the Android Auto world, and these include removing the app, reinstalling it, clearing the cache, and then deleting all the app’s data.
Nothing worked, all the affected users claim, so Google is pretty much the only one that can figure out what to do next.
At the time of writing, however, the Mountain View-based search giant is yet to acknowledge the Waze problem on Android Auto, so the better option for all users struggling with the problem is to just go to Google Maps. Especially if a navigation app is a must-have when getting behind the wheel, that is.
While Google Maps isn’t based entirely on a crowdsourcing engine like Waze, it does use some traffic information from its sibling, therefore generating similar routes.
