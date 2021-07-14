An Asteroid Could Hit Earth and China Wants to Divert It Using 23 Rockets

4 Airbus Starts Making Cryogenic Tanks, Aims to Use Only Green Hydrogen for Jets

3 Austria's First Solhub Can Make Enough Green Hydrogen Per Day to Fill 16 Cars

2 Hyzon’s 154-Ton Monster Is Now the Heaviest Fuel Cell-Powered Truck in the World

1 Renault Takes a Step Forward Toward Hydrogen Mobility With Its HYVIA Vehicles

More on this:

Australia’s Mega Energy Hub To Produce 3.5m Tons of Green Hydrogen per Year

Australia could become the largest green hydrogen producer in the world, with the construction of a huge energy hub in the western part of the country. 8 photos



Located in the South-East of Western Australia, across the Shires of Dundas and the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, the hub will cover more than 5,790 square miles (15,000 square kilometers). It will be able to produce up to 50 gigawatts of hybrid wind and solar power, with the area registering high levels of solar and wind energy over a 24-hour period. That means the hub will generate up to 3.5 million tons of green



The creators of the WGEH plan to both use the energy locally as well as export it internationally, providing a significant boost to Western Australia’s hydrogen strategy. Green fuels can be used for various applications, including aviation, mining, steel, and chemical industries, the shipping sector, and more. This partnership will bring sustainable financial benefits as well as security for future generations, as explained by the Mirning People. But for now, the WGEH is still in the development phase, with an investment decision being expected after 2028.



According to researchers, the green



Back in Europe, Austria also announced a solar to hydrogen station called The mega project is called Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) and will be a collaboration between InterContinental Energy, the Mirning People (the first owners of the land), and CWP Global, a renewable energy developer.Located in the South-East of Western Australia, across the Shires of Dundas and the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, the hub will cover more than 5,790 square miles (15,000 square kilometers). It will be able to produce up to 50 gigawatts of hybrid wind and solar power, with the area registering high levels of solar and wind energy over a 24-hour period. That means the hub will generate up to 3.5 million tons of green hydrogen or 20 million tons of green ammonia per year.The creators of the WGEH plan to both use the energy locally as well as export it internationally, providing a significant boost to Western Australia’s hydrogen strategy. Green fuels can be used for various applications, including aviation, mining, steel, and chemical industries, the shipping sector, and more. This partnership will bring sustainable financial benefits as well as security for future generations, as explained by the Mirning People. But for now, the WGEH is still in the development phase, with an investment decision being expected after 2028.According to researchers, the green hydrogen market will worth $2.5 trillion by 2050, as the entire world aims for complete decarbonization by then.Back in Europe, Austria also announced a solar to hydrogen station called Solhub , which will be installed by photovoltaic manufacturer Fronius. It will be able to produce more than 220 pounds (100 kg) of green hydrogen per day, using solar energy and water. The Solhub will require 1.5 megawatts of photovoltaic panels, which means around 5,000 solar panels.

load press release