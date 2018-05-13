autoevolution
 

Aurora Space Station Hotel Booked for Months

13 May 2018, 8:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
Elon Musk started a trend a few years back, after he managed to squeeze millions out of potential buyers of an electric car no one really knew anything about. His approach inspired automakers across the world to do the same.
10 photos
Blue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin shipsBlue Origin ships
Getting reservations for something one barely knows anything about is now expanding to other industries as well.

Orion Span, the company which plans to have a hotel operational in Earth’s orbit sometime in 2021, has been taking reservations for a little while now. Back in April, the company announced that 72 hours after it open the books, every single room in the Aurora Space Hotel was booked for four months.

The Aurora will not actually be a hotel, but a space station posing as one. It can house six people at a time, in tours that last for 12 days. Those reserving a bunk – people from North America, Europe, and the Middle East – had to pay an $80,000 deposit to secure their stay in space.

But that’s only the icing on the cake. Each of those reserving a spot – that’s some 60 people by our calculations – will have to pay a total of $9.5 million for the experience. That includes the training program, the certification, the stay, and the trip to and fro.

For that amount of money, they would most definitely get the experience of a lifetime. The only problem thay might have to face in space is… boredom.

We reckon a stay is space, provided you are not an astronaut with a job to do, is exhilarating for the first couple of days or so. During the 12 days of the trip, for instance, guests will get to see day and night descending over Earth nearly two hundred times. Even that must get old at one point…

The good news is that wireless internet access is included in the price, so all the guests’ Instagram and Facebook friends will get to see sunsets and sunrises as well.
aurora space hotel orion span Elon Musk space station
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Latest car models:
LOTUS Exige 410 SportLOTUS Exige 410 Sport CoupeCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVDS AUTOMOBILES DS 5DS AUTOMOBILES DS 5 CompactPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactAll car models  
 
 