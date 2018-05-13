Aurora Space Station Hotel Booked for Months

Getting reservations for something one barely knows anything about is now expanding to other industries as well.Orion Span, the company which plans to have a hotel operational in Earth’s orbit sometime in 2021, has been taking reservations for a little while now. Back in April, the company announced that 72 hours after it open the books, every single room in the Aurora Space Hotel was booked for four months.The Aurora will not actually be a hotel, but a space station posing as one. It can house six people at a time, in tours that last for 12 days. Those reserving a bunk – people from North America, Europe, and the Middle East – had to pay an $80,000 deposit to secure their stay in space.But that’s only the icing on the cake. Each of those reserving a spot – that’s some 60 people by our calculations – will have to pay a total of $9.5 million for the experience. That includes the training program, the certification, the stay, and the trip to and fro.For that amount of money, they would most definitely get the experience of a lifetime. The only problem thay might have to face in space is… boredom.We reckon a stay is space, provided you are not an astronaut with a job to do, is exhilarating for the first couple of days or so. During the 12 days of the trip, for instance, guests will get to see day and night descending over Earth nearly two hundred times. Even that must get old at one point…The good news is that wireless internet access is included in the price, so all the guests’ Instagram and Facebook friends will get to see sunsets and sunrises as well.