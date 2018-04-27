China Shows First Images of Planned Moon Base

When Elon Musk set about making money by transporting NASA stuff into space, little did he know that his extravagant space company will usher in a new space race.

On April 24, China celebrated its national space day. The date is chosen in honor of the launch of China’s first man-made satellite, Dong Fang Hong 1, in 1970. At it also a great opportunity for lifelong president Xi Jinping to present to the 1.4 billion or so subjects how their future will look like.



Already considered a major player in space exploration, China plans to take things one step further, by establishing a permanent settlement on the moon. These plans were revealed in a



Unfortunately, the video is in Chinese, so there’s not much we can get from it. But the images speak at times for themselves.



As per the video released, China plans to send exploratory missions to the Moon and eventually set up a base there. The base is to be made up of modular cylinders, which can be attached to one another as the station expands. Inside, animation shows various activities being conducted.



The Chinese have not announced a timeline for these projections to become a reality. On the other hand, their American counterparts plan to have a



