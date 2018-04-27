autoevolution
 

China Shows First Images of Planned Moon Base

27 Apr 2018, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
When Elon Musk set about making money by transporting NASA stuff into space, little did he know that his extravagant space company will usher in a new space race.
7 photos
China plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon baseChina plans Moon base
Freed from having to worry about the rockets it is sending into space, NASA is now free to plan for the future. And their big plans are being matched by the behemoth from the Asian continent, China, which slowly but surely is making strides in becoming a space superpower as well.

On April 24, China celebrated its national space day. The date is chosen in honor of the launch of China’s first man-made satellite, Dong Fang Hong 1, in 1970. At it also a great opportunity for lifelong president Xi Jinping to present to the 1.4 billion or so subjects how their future will look like.

Already considered a major player in space exploration, China plans to take things one step further, by establishing a permanent settlement on the moon. These plans were revealed in a video released by the country’s space agency on Dong Fang Hong’s 48th anniversary.

Unfortunately, the video is in Chinese, so there’s not much we can get from it. But the images speak at times for themselves.

As per the video released, China plans to send exploratory missions to the Moon and eventually set up a base there. The base is to be made up of modular cylinders, which can be attached to one another as the station expands. Inside, animation shows various activities being conducted.

The Chinese have not announced a timeline for these projections to become a reality. On the other hand, their American counterparts plan to have a space station orbiting the Moon no later than 2025.

With both nations racing for Earth's companion, and with the help of an increasing number of private contractors beginning to see the market value of space exploration, it is very likely that during the course of our lifetime we’ll get to see humans return to the Moon and perhaps even living there.
NASA space station moon settlement China Dong Fang Hong
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Latest car models:
NISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVHYUNDAI i20 ActiveHYUNDAI i20 Active CrossoverHYUNDAI i20 5-doorsHYUNDAI i20 5-doors CrossoverAUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactAll car models  
 
 