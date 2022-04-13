Audi Urbansphere Concept Will Be Presented on April 19

Audi’s Artemis project has already revealed two concept cars, the skysphere and the grandsphere (like that, without capital letters). Both of them are pretty distant from what a production vehicle could be, and we expect the third concept to follow the same path. The difference is that the urbansphere will present a people mover – possibly an MPV – on April 19.
That’s when Audi intends to introduce the last Artemis concept. All three have been created over a platform that we only called Artemis or Trinity until the Volkswagen Group disclosed its true name: SSP (Scalable Systems Platform), dedicated to electric cars.
According to Audi, the sphere family of concept cars aims to show two things. The first is the design direction the German brand will adopt in the future, while the second is how Audi imagines premium mobility in a few years. The brand calls it “progressive.” Considering the company's emphasis on autonomous driving, progressive means people will stop driving their cars. Ironically, public transportation already offers that.
The German brand made it very clear that the urbansphere was conceived with the Chinese market in mind. It is called urban because it would be the ideal car for the megacities around that country, offering the most space to date in any Audi. That reinforces the idea of a van, which China may enjoy more than other markets.
To make sure that was the case, Audi conceived the urbansphere with inputs from its Beijing design studio. To be precise, the company says its headquarters in Ingolstadt worked “in close cooperation” with the Chinese designers, but we have no idea what role they had with the new concept car.
Just like it did with the other two concepts, Audi will present the urbansphere in a digital event that can be followed by a live transmission. The German brand set up a countdown page for those who are curious about the new vehicle and the design exercise it offers.
According to Audi, the sphere family of concept cars aims to show two things. The first is the design direction the German brand will adopt in the future, while the second is how Audi imagines premium mobility in a few years. The brand calls it “progressive.” Considering the company's emphasis on autonomous driving, progressive means people will stop driving their cars. Ironically, public transportation already offers that.
The German brand made it very clear that the urbansphere was conceived with the Chinese market in mind. It is called urban because it would be the ideal car for the megacities around that country, offering the most space to date in any Audi. That reinforces the idea of a van, which China may enjoy more than other markets.
To make sure that was the case, Audi conceived the urbansphere with inputs from its Beijing design studio. To be precise, the company says its headquarters in Ingolstadt worked “in close cooperation” with the Chinese designers, but we have no idea what role they had with the new concept car.
Just like it did with the other two concepts, Audi will present the urbansphere in a digital event that can be followed by a live transmission. The German brand set up a countdown page for those who are curious about the new vehicle and the design exercise it offers.